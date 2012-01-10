ISTANBUL Jan 10 Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales are expected to fall back by around 10 percent this year after hitting a record high in 2011, the head of the Automotive Distributors' Association said on Tuesday.

"Economic growth in 2012 will be slower than in 2011, thus we can expect a contraction in the market of around 10 percent," said Mustafa Bayraktar, chairman of the association.

"Perhaps we'll observe a larger shrinkage in the first half, and some recovery towards the end of the year," he told Reuters.

Sales last year of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were up 13.61 percent at 864,439 vehicles, the highest level of sales ever recorded in the domestic market.

The Turkish economy grew by 8.2 percent in the third quarter last year and is expected to have expanded by 8 percent in the full year, while forecasts for 2012 range between 4 percent growth and a 2.5 percent contraction, according to analysts.

Heavy commercial vehicle sales last year were up 39 percent at 45,000 vehicles, said Bayraktar, bringing the total domestic market for all vehicles to 910,000 in 2011, just short of a 1-million target.

The government raised a special consumption tax on autos, cigarettes, alcohol and mobile phones in October, but Bayraktar said the impact of the sales tax hike of 5 percent was less than expected with the exception of the light commercial vehicle market.

Bayraktar also played down the impact of a weaker lira, which lost around 20 percent against the U.S. dollar from the start of 2011, and said the demand was mainly driven by purchasing power and consumer confidence.

Shares in Turkish automakers and distributors, Tofas , Ford Otosan and Dogus Otomotiv were all higher by around 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Greg Mahlich)