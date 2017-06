ISTANBUL, July 13 Turkish vehicle production fell 13 percent year-on-year to 95,351 units in June, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Friday, feeling the impact both of a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand.

In the first half as a whole, output fell 9 percent to 564,716 units, the OSD said in a statement.

(Writing by Daren Butler)