ISTANBUL, June 5 Turkish automotive sales rose 15 percent in May to 81,468 units, in another sign of recovery after a difficult year in 2012, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Wednesday.

Cumulative sales in the January-May period rose 14.13 percent to 307,647 units, the ODD said in an emailed statement.

Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)