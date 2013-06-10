Investors turn wary on Taiwan stocks on Trump, trade, Apple risks
* Imagination Technology crash may be warning for Apple suppliers
ISTANBUL, June 10 Turkey's automotive production fell 3 percent to 96,916 units in May, the Automotive Manufacturers Association said on Monday.
Production in the first five months fell 0.4 percent to 467,370 units, the statement showed. Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
* Imagination Technology crash may be warning for Apple suppliers
April 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* China oil and gas - intends to use proceeds of proposed notes issue to repay certain existing indebtedness including 2013 notes and for general corporate purpose