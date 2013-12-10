ISTANBUL Dec 10 Turkey's vehicle production, a major source of exports, jumped 12 percent in November to 113,678 units, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD) said on Tuesday.

Output in the first 11 months of the year rose 6 percent to 1.04 million cars and trucks, the OSD said. Exports climbed 10 percent to 75,398 units in November, it also said.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)