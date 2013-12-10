BRIEF-Apft bhd says resignation of Lee Eng Thong as executive director
* Resignation of Lee Eng Thong as executive director Source (http://bit.ly/2ogdyLL) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Dec 10 Turkey's vehicle production, a major source of exports, jumped 12 percent in November to 113,678 units, the Automotive Manufacturers' Association (OSD) said on Tuesday.
Output in the first 11 months of the year rose 6 percent to 1.04 million cars and trucks, the OSD said. Exports climbed 10 percent to 75,398 units in November, it also said.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Resignation of Lee Eng Thong as executive director Source (http://bit.ly/2ogdyLL) Further company coverage:
* Zhejiang shibao- hangzhou shibao and china citic bank entered into seventeenth citic wealth management product agreement
* Received application approval notice issued by association for scp issue with aggregate amount of scp issue adjusted to not more than rmb5 billion