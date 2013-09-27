ISTANBUL, Sept 27 Automotive sales in Turkey are expected to rise to 820,000-860,000 units this year, but a contraction is possible in 2014, Automotive Distributors' Association general secretary Hayri Erce told Reuters on Friday.

Automotive sales shrank 10 percent to 777,761 units in 2012.

Erce said he expects a limited market impact this year from uncertainty generated by lira weakness and interest rate rises due to the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve tapering asset purchases.

The impact of these factors, limited by consumers bringing their purchases forward and by companies limiting the effect of their increased costs on prices, was likely to become more evident in 2014, Erce said.

In the first eight months of the year, automotive sales rose 12.43 percent to 518,382 units. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Seda Sezer)