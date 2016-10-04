ISTANBUL Oct 4 Sales of cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose 5.6 percent in September to 67,593 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sales declined 4 percent in the first nine months of the year to 636,499 vehicles, the ODD said in an emailed statement. (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)