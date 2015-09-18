By Birsen Altayli
| ISTANBUL, Sept 18
ISTANBUL, Sept 18 Turkey's rapidly growing
automotive market is likely to see a slowdown in the remaining
months of the year, as the local currency's tumble against the
euro saps demand and hits balance sheets, an industry expert
said.
The lira has lost about 18 percent of its value
against the euro this year - and 27 percent against the dollar
- amid rising concerns about political stability
after Turkey failed to form a government after a June vote.
Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will lift interest
rates this year has undermined demand for riskier
emerging-market assets, which has also driven the lira to record
lows.
About 70 percent of cars sold in Turkey are imported.
From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, sales of cars and light commercial
vehicles jumped 47 percent to 598,963, helped by a low base
effect from sluggish sales in 2014.
But now the weakening lira will be reflected in prices,
slowing sales and higher companies' costs, said Hayri Erce,
general secretary of the Automotive Distributors' Association.
"The remainder of the year will be tough," he said. "The
market is growing but profits are not rising."
Market leader Dogus Otomotiv, which distributes
Volkswagen, saw profits shrink in the second quarter
from the euro's gains against the lira.
Dogus' second-quarter net profit fell 3 percent to 82.6
million lira, even as sales rose 52 percent to 2.79 billion
lira, according to an income statement in June.
Turkey is also among the world's 20 biggest car
manufacturers, most of which are for export.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Alison Williams)