BRIEF-Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber & Plastic to merge with auto parts unit
April 3Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber & Plastic Co Ltd :
ISTANBUL Aug 2 Turkish automotive sales rose 12.5 percent in the first seven months of the year to 453,339 units, in another sign of recovery after a difficult year in 2012, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Friday.
Sales in July alone rose 14.91 percent to 71,596 units, the ODD said in an emailed statement.
Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
MUNICH, April 3 A German court has rebuffed Volkswagen's attempt to prevent prosecutors from using information seized during searches of the law firm which the carmaker had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.
* Says it will repurchase 230,000 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3 ,on April 4