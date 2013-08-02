ISTANBUL Aug 2 Turkish automotive sales rose 12.5 percent in the first seven months of the year to 453,339 units, in another sign of recovery after a difficult year in 2012, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said on Friday.

Sales in July alone rose 14.91 percent to 71,596 units, the ODD said in an emailed statement.

Turkey's automotive sector was hit by a shrinking export market in Europe and weaker domestic demand in 2012.  (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)