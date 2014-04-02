BRIEF-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff reports Q4 profit of 73.4 mln riyals
* Q4 sales 447.3 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, April 2 Turkish automotive sales fell 31 percent in March to 47,581 vehicles, data from the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) showed on Wednesday.
Sales rose 9.72 percent year-on-year in 2013 to 853,378 vehicles. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay)
* Q4 sales 447.3 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Considering to purchase 10 percent stake in Tourism Urbanization Source:(http://bit.ly/2o7c7Ae) Further company coverage: