BRIEF-Dapai International says group is expected to record net losses in Q1
* Group is expected to record net losses after tax for financial performance for Q1 of financial period ended 31 March 2017
ISTANBUL Feb 4 Turkish automotive sales in January rose 6 percent to 34,615 vehicles, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Wednesday.
Sales of cars were just 0.53 percent higher at 24,498, while light commercial vehicle sales jumped 22 percent to 10,117, the association said.
* SAYS CEO JENNY SVENSSON AND NIKLAS GUSTAFSSON HAVE THROUGH THEIR OWN COMPANIES SOLD 3% OF THEIR HOLDINGS IN SJÖSTRAND COFFEE INT AB TO MEMBERS OF THE BOARD AND FURTHER STAKEHOLDERS IN THE COMPANY