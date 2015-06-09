BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties unit enters into second amendment to credit agreement
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
ISTANBUL, June 9 Turkish automotive production fell 13 percent to 88,069 vehicles in May, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Tuesday.
Turkish automotive sales rose 38 percent to 85,154 vehicles in the same month, the association said. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by David Dolan)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing
* Soroban Capital GP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Marriott International as of April 20 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qx7lIX) Further company coverage: