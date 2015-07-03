ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales jumped 50.8 percent to 432,550 vehicles in the first half of the year, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Friday.

In June alone, passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales climbed 43.2 percent to 86,158 vehicles, it said.

