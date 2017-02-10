BRIEF-Synlait Milk says forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Feb 10 Turkish automotive production rose 31 percent year-on-year in January, data from the Automotive Manufacturers Association showed on Friday.
A total of 128,121 vehicles were produced in the month, up from 97,644 a year earlier, the data showed. Automotive exports in January rose by 50 percent to 103,360 vehicles.
(Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* Forecast milk price for 2017 / 2018 season is $6.50 kgms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has purchased 100 pct of shares of New Zealand Dairy Company