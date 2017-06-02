ISTANBUL, June 2 Turkish light vehicle sales fell 9 percent year-on-year in May, with passenger car sales down 11 percent and light commercial vehicle sales dipping 2 percent, the Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) said on Friday.

ODD said in a statement that it had revised its forecast for 2017 vehicle sales up to 875,000-925,000 from 850,000-900,000 vehicles. Light vehicle sales were also down 9 percent year-on-year in the first five months of the year.

