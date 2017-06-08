ISTANBUL, June 8 Turkish automotive production climbed 23 percent year-on-year to 154,758 vehicles in May, with output climbing 22 percent in the first five months of the year to 727,997 vehicles, the Automotive Industry Association said on Thursday.

In May, domestic automotive sales fell 9 percent while exports climbed 33 percent, the association said in a written statement. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler)