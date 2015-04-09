BRIEF-Italy car sales fall 4.6 pct in April
* down 4.62 percent in April to 160,359 vehicles - transport ministry
ISTANBUL, April 9 Automotive production in Turkey rose 27 percent in March to 123,119 vehicles, the Automotive Industry Association (OSD) said on Thursday.
In the first quarter, production expanded 31 percent to 334,705 cars and trucks, the OSD said in a statement.
* Subaru Of America Inc reported 52,368 vehicle sales for April 2017, a 4 percent increase over April 2016 Source text - http://bit.ly/2pU0Bc1 Further company coverage: