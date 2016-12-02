BRIEF-North Coast Q1 net result turns to profit of 1.3 mln zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 211,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
ANKARA Dec 2 Turkish passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales surged 44.6 percent year-on-year to 122,309 vehicles in November, Automotive Distributors Association (ODD) data said on Friday.
In the first 11 months of the year, sector sales climbed 3.69 percent to 841,808 vehicles, ODD said. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
May 15, - Two former Wal-Mart Stores Inc employees have filed a lawsuit accusing the retailer of treating thousands of pregnant workers as “second-class citizens” by rejecting their requests to limit heavy lifting, climbing on ladders and other potentially dangerous tasks.