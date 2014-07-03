BRIEF-Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement Jan. 24
* Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Governor's Office Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkish automotive sales fell 19 percent to 60,163 vehicles in June, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Thursday.
In the first half of the year, sales dropped 25 percent to 286,861 vehicles.
The Association did not change its annual sales forecast of 650,000-700,000 vehicles.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Indiana governor Eric Holcomb schedules Toyota jobs announcement for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - Governor's Office Further company coverage:
Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.