ISTANBUL, July 3 Turkish automotive sales fell 19 percent to 60,163 vehicles in June, the Automotive Distributors Association said on Thursday.

In the first half of the year, sales dropped 25 percent to 286,861 vehicles.

The Association did not change its annual sales forecast of 650,000-700,000 vehicles.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)