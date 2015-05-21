BRIEF-National Energy Services Reunited units open at $10.00 in debut
* National Energy Services Reunited Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on nasdaq versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL May 21 Turkey's Ford Otosan was restarting production at 1300 GMT on Thursday after halting output a day earlier because of a labour dispute, an Otosan official told Reuters.
The industrial action over working conditions and pay has spread to a number of parts suppliers clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the hub of the Turkish auto industry. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
NEW YORK, May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc’s US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said.