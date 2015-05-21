(Adds Ford Otosan saying it is restarting production, details)
By Birsen Altayli
ISTANBUL May 21 Renault might
reconsider investment in Turkey if a labour dispute, which has
stopped production at its joint venture Oyak Renault, brings
instability, the French car maker's head of Eurasia said on
Thursday.
Tofas and Ford unit Ford Otosan
as well as Oyak Renault have all halted production because of
the widening dispute which has hit suppliers.
A Ford Otosan official told Reuters the company was
restarting production at 1300 GMT, a day after halting output at
two of its plants in northwestern Turkey.
Renault's Jean Christophe Kugler said Turkey was a
high-potential market which Renault had bet on for the long
term. He said the dispute was a threat not only to Turkey, a
major automotive parts producer, but also to the global
industry.
"If we see instability coming we will reconsider our
investment," he told reporters at the Istanbul Autoshow.
Earlier, Industry Minister Fikri Isik said at the car show
he wanted to see an immediate resumption of output, saying
workers' demands for better pay and conditions could be
discussed while production continues.
"The production loss until now is not to a degree that it
can't be made up. An unexpected halt in production could result
in the automotive sector being left in a disadvantageous
position," he said.
"This situation harms Turkey in various areas including
exports... These demands can be discussed while production
continues," he added.
The action has spread to a number of parts suppliers
clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the Turkish
auto industry hub, and comes just weeks ahead of a June 7
parliamentary election.
While Otosan said it was restarting output, Tofas assembly
line worker Zeki Kirlak told Reuters by telephone that he and
his colleagues outside their plant in Bursa were continuing
their protest action.
Production at Tofas and Oyak Renault, which account for more
than 40 percent of Turkey's annual vehicle production, was
halted after the protest action began at the end of last week.
Workers say the dispute blew up after union Turk Metal last
month negotiated a 60 percent wage hike for workers at a plant
run by parts maker Bosch Fren, but failed to secure a
similar deal elsewhere.
Workers at Tofas, owned by Italy's Fiat and Koc
Holding, say Turk Metal is appointed with the
approval of Tofas management and does not primarily serve their
interests. They also want a pay increase.
