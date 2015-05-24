(Clarifies in para 3 that the company will announce results of
financial improvement studies (not the pay adjustments) before
Ramadan)
ANKARA May 23 The Turkish arm of French
carmaker Renault on Saturday offered concessions
including a cash lump sum to striking workers if they return to
work.
Production at the company's joint venture Oyak Renault has
been halted for a week in a dispute with workers over pay and
working conditions, which has also affected other producers in
the northwest city of Bursa, including Tofas and Ford
unit Ford Otosan.
In a statement on Saturday, Oyak Renault said workers would
not face disciplinary action, and would receive a cash payment
of 1000 Turkish lira ($370) if production resumed at midnight on
Monday. The results of financial improvement studies would be
announced ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, due to
start in mid-June, the company added.
It remained unclear on Saturday evening if the workers would
accept the offer.
The strikes have shone a light on pay and conditions for
Turkish workers at an awkward time for the ruling AK Party,
which has for more than a decade presented itself as the party
of the working class, with a parliamentary election due on June
7.
Speaking at an electoral rally on Saturday in the coastal
city of Izmir, the co-chair of the opposition HDP, Selahattin
Demirtas, called for solidarity with the strikers.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli Writing by Jonny Hogg; Editing by
Alison Williams)