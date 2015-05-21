BRIEF-National Energy Services Reunited units open at $10.00 in debut
* National Energy Services Reunited Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on nasdaq versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL May 21 Renault could reconsider investment in Turkey if it sees instability after a labour dispute stopped production at its Turkish joint venture Oyak Renault, the French car maker's head of Eurasia said on Thursday.
Jean Christophe Kugler told reporters that Turkey was a high potential market which Renault had bet on for the long term and that the labour dispute was a threat not only to Turkey, a major automotive parts producer, but also to the global industry. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan/ Nick Tattersall)
* National Energy Services Reunited Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on nasdaq versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 12 Handbag maker Coach Inc’s US$2.4bn purchase of designer and smaller luxury handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co, backed by up to US$2.1bn in bank loans, shows that US retailers are opening their purses to buy rivals to boost profits, bankers and analysts said.