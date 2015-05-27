(Adds more detail)
ISTANBUL May 27 Production has resumed at the
Turkish arm of French automaker Renault, the company said on
Wednesday, after employees ended a more than week-long protest
and went back to work.
Employees at Oyak Renault, a joint venture between Renault
and the Turkish army pension fund, walked
off the job earlier this month to protest wages and working
conditions.
The protest then spread to other automakers including the
local operations of Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The
factories are located in an around the northwest city of Bursa,
the home of much of Turkey's auto industry.
The dispute came at a sensitive time for the country's
ruling AK Party ahead of next month's national election.
Renault had said it might reconsider investment in Turkey if
the labour dispute brought instability, a worrying message for
the AK Party which is keen to retain its popularity among the
working class.
Workers will be paid bonuses of 1,000 lira ($378) within the
first week after returning to work, with further bonuses at the
end of the year based on performance, Oyak Renault said in a
statement.
"We hope this will put an end to the problematic period in
the automotive sector caused by our factory," it said.
Last week, production resumed at Ford Otosan and
at Tofas, a joint venture between Fiat and Turkey's
Koc Holding.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by
David Dolan and Jane Merriman)