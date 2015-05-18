ISTANBUL May 18 Turkish automaker Tofas
said on Monday it halted production at its plant in
the northwestern city of Bursa as employees joined a labour
protest, adding the stoppage was not expected to have an impact
on its sales.
Workers at Tofas, a joint venture between Italy's Fiat
and Turkey's Koc Holding, have joined a
protest over employment conditions launched on Thursday at
Turkey's largest car factory run by Oyak Renault, a joint
venture between the French automaker and the Turkish
army pension fund Oyak.
Tofas made its statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
(Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)