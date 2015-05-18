(Corrects fifth paragraph to show company does not expect stoppage to impact sales)

ISTANBUL May 18 Turkish carmaker Tofas has halted production at its plant in the northwestern city of Bursa, it said on Monday, as a labour protest over working conditions widened across the auto industry.

The industrial action is a potential headache for the government, which guided the economy through years of rapid expansion but now faces slowing growth and stubborn unemployment as it prepares for a June 7 parliamentary election.

Workers began the protest in Bursa late on Thursday at Turkey's largest car factory, which is run by Oyak Renault, a joint venture between France's Renault and the Turkish army pension fund Oyak.

That spread to the Tofas plant on Friday. Tofas is a joint venture between Italy's Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding .

A statement from Tofas said the company had halted production until the labour action is resolved, adding that it did not expect the stoppage to affect sales.

Shares in Tofas fell more than 4 percent in early trade in Istanbul. By 0718 GMT they were down 1.4 percent.

Tofas builds Fiat's Linea car and Doblo van, among others. It produced 240,000 vehicles in 2013, according to its website.

Oyak Renault produced about 318,000 cars last year, industry association figures show, accounting for more than 43 percent of Turkey's total car market. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Goodman)