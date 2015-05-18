(Corrects fifth paragraph to show company does not expect
stoppage to impact sales)
ISTANBUL May 18 Turkish carmaker Tofas
has halted production at its plant in the
northwestern city of Bursa, it said on Monday, as a labour
protest over working conditions widened across the auto
industry.
The industrial action is a potential headache for the
government, which guided the economy through years of rapid
expansion but now faces slowing growth and stubborn unemployment
as it prepares for a June 7 parliamentary election.
Workers began the protest in Bursa late on Thursday at
Turkey's largest car factory, which is run by Oyak Renault, a
joint venture between France's Renault and the Turkish
army pension fund Oyak.
That spread to the Tofas plant on Friday. Tofas is a joint
venture between Italy's Fiat and Turkey's Koc Holding
.
A statement from Tofas said the company had halted
production until the labour action is resolved, adding that it
did not expect the stoppage to affect sales.
Shares in Tofas fell more than 4 percent in early trade in
Istanbul. By 0718 GMT they were down 1.4 percent.
Tofas builds Fiat's Linea car and Doblo van, among others.
It produced 240,000 vehicles in 2013, according to its website.
Oyak Renault produced about 318,000 cars last year, industry
association figures show, accounting for more than 43 percent of
Turkey's total car market.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Goodman)