ISTANBUL/BURSA, Turkey May 20 The Turkish unit of Ford on Wednesday became the country's third major car maker to halt production because of a widening labour dispute, just weeks ahead of a general election.

The industrial action over working conditions and pay has spread to a number of parts suppliers clustered around the northwestern city of Bursa, the hub of the Turkish auto industry.

Ford Otosan, a joint venture between Ford and Turkey's Koc Holding, said it had temporarily stopped production at two of its plants at Golcuk and Yenikoy in northwestern Turkey because of supply problems.

Production at two other auto makers, Oyak Renault and Tofas, which account for more than 40 percent of Turkey's annual vehicle production, was halted earlier this week due to demands for better working conditions.

The Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) called on workers to stop protests, saying exports were being harmed and job cuts would be inevitable if the disruption continued.

The dispute comes at an embarrassing time for the ruling AK Party, which has built its reputation on strong economic management, and which faces a parliamentary election on June 7.

"Prime Minister Davutoglu is watching developments very carefully. We have doubts whether this is just an issue between the employees and employers, or if there is ideological reason behind this. The timing of these protests is significant," Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said.

"The labour minister and industry minister are talking to all sides and I hope there will be a solution in coming days," he told Bloomberg HT television.

Workers say the dispute blew up after union Turk Metal last month negotiated a 60 percent wage hike for workers at a plant run by parts maker Bosch Fren, but failed to secure a similar deal elsewhere.

Workers at Tofas, owned by Italy's Fiat and Koc, say Turk Metal is appointed with the approval of Tofas management and does not primarily serve their interests. They also want a pay increase.

Turk Metal declined to comment but is expected to make a statement later in the day.

The mood in Bursa was defiant. Hundreds of workers thronged the parking lot outside the Tofas factory on Tuesday, hanging banners that read "Tofas, resist" and "We will succeed". Passing cars honked their horns in support.

Shares in Ford Otosan, which said production would restart once supply issues were solved, fell 1.61 percent by 1005 GMT.

The labour dispute started last Thursday at Turkey's largest car factory run by Oyak Renault, a joint venture between France's Renault and the Turkish army pension fund. On Friday it spread to Tofas, which has halted production but says it does not expect sales to be affected.