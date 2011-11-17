* Several energy projects are planned crossing Turkey

By Evrim Ergin

ISTANBUL, Nov 17 Azerbaijan and Turkey have started work on a trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project costing some $5-6 billion, Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday, adding to an array of planned energy projects crossing Turkey.

Azerbaijan has been receptive to overtures from proponents of a so-called "southern corridor", promising to help diversify energy sales away from Russia and options are proliferating.

The latest project, led by Socar and with a Turkish partner to be named later, is planned to have a capacity of 16-17 billion cubic metres (bcm), a SOCAR official, who declined to be named, told Reuters. It could also be open to other partners.

"Azerbaijan and Turkey have started work on a Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project from Anatolia's eastern border to its western border," SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said at a conference on Thursday.

He said this did not mean the end of the Nabucco project, backed by the European Union as an alternative to Russian gas, but which the top EU energy official has said will be "very expensive" at 10 billion euros.

It was not immediately clear when the trans-Anatolian pipeline, named after the land mass which makes up the vast majority of Turkey, would be completed.

Separately, Abdullayev said a decision would be made soon on whether gas from the Shah Deniz II project would be supplied to Nabucco, the Interconnector Turkey-Greece-Italy (ITGI) or the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project.

The TAP and ITGI consortia both propose to run their pipelines through Greece and could run into financial obstacles if Greece defaults or exits the euro zone.

SOCAR said this week Azerbaijan was in talks with BP and Turkey's Botas on the export of excess gas volumes for the next six years, providing a fresh source of gas for European consumers.

Azerbaijan currently sells gas in the domestic market, to neighbouring Georgia and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline and to Russia. The pipeline pumps gas from the Shah Deniz field at a full capacity of 5 bcm per year.

Azerbaijan expects gas production to increase to 50 bcm per year by 2025 from the 25.3 bcm expected this year. (Additional reporting by Orhan Coskun; writing by Daren Butler; editing by James Jukwey)