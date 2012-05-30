UPDATE 1-Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 bln for refineries - oil minister
ABUJA, June 8 Nigeria plans to raise $1.2 billion to upgrade its oil refineries, aiming to end a reliance on oil product imports by 2019, the oil minister said on Thursday.
ANKARA May 30 Flows on a pipeline carrying Azeri natural gas from the Shah Deniz fields may not resume for 10 days due to the extent of repair work after an explosion halted supply, Turkish energy officials said on Wednesday.
An explosion occurred on the pipeline near the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum late on Tuesday, the Turkish officials said on condition of anonymity. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast.
DOHA, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera is combatting a large-scale cyber attack on its media platform, but all its entities remain operational, a company source said on Thursday.