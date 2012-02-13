(In Jan 20 story corrects pipeline's capacity to 30 billion cubic metres in third paragraph)

ANKARA Jan 20 Construction of the Trans Anatolian natural gas pipeline (TANAP) to carry Azeri natural gas across Turkey to Europe will start in around two years, and new partners could be invited to join the project, according to Turkish officials.

"The work on determining the route will be done through 2012, and the final route will be clear after that," one Turkish energy official, with knowledge of the TANAP project, told Reuters on Friday.

The $5 billion project will pipe gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field. It is planned to have an initial capacity of 30 billion cubic metres (bcm), according to officials, but it could be expanded to 60 bcm later.

Turkey and Azerbaijan signed a deal in December to go ahead with the project, in a move that raised doubts over prospects for the rival Nabucco pipeline, a project seen by the European Union as a means of reducing EU dependence on Russian gas.

Critics have questioned the viability of Nabucco as projected costs climbed above $12 billion and whether the project could secure sufficient supplies of non-Russian gas.

Turkey's energy minister Taner Yildiz said last month that state pipeline company Botas would have 20 percent stake in TANAP while Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR could hold 80 percent.

Another Turkish official, who also requested anonymity, said other partners could be brought in to the project.

He expected interest in joining TANAP to come both from members of the consortium developing Shah Deniz II and from companies hitherto associated with Nabucco.

"SOCAR wants to remain the consortium leader but may be willing to include companies who can strengthen the project," the Turkish energy ministry official told Reuters.

"Major energy companies are interested in TANAP, both those on the Nabucco and Shah Deniz II consortium," he added.

The Shah Deniz II consortium includes BP, Statoil , Lukoil and Total.

Nabucco, involving a 4,100 km long pipeline with a capacity of 31 bcm, is aimed at bringing gas from the Caspian region to an Austrian hub via Turkey and the Balkans.

Partners in it include Turkey's Botas, Austria's OMV , Germany's RWE, Hungarian MOL, Romania's Transgaz and Bulgarian BEH.

RWE said this week that it was interested in TANAP and would review its participation in Nabucco. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Jason Neely and Anthony Barker)