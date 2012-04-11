ANKARA, April 11 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister
Ali Babacan, who oversees the economy, said on Wednesday the
worst of Turkey's gaping current account deficit was behind it
and that the shortfall was declining as expected.
Babacan, formerly economy minister, said while the downward
trend in the current account deficit would continue, it would
remain high for a few years. He said rising petrol prices would
be the main influence on the deficit.
Central bank data showed the deficit, which largely reflects
the fast-growing economy's total dependence on energy imports,
fell some 30 percent on the year to $4.22 billion in February.
That was less than the $4.5 billion deficit forecast in a
Reuters poll and below January's figure of $5.93 billion.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; writing by Alexandra Hudson)