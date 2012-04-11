ANKARA, April 11 Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, who oversees the economy, said on Wednesday the worst of Turkey's gaping current account deficit was behind it and that the shortfall was declining as expected.

Babacan, formerly economy minister, said while the downward trend in the current account deficit would continue, it would remain high for a few years. He said rising petrol prices would be the main influence on the deficit.

Central bank data showed the deficit, which largely reflects the fast-growing economy's total dependence on energy imports, fell some 30 percent on the year to $4.22 billion in February. That was less than the $4.5 billion deficit forecast in a Reuters poll and below January's figure of $5.93 billion. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; writing by Alexandra Hudson)