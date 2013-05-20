ISTANBUL May 20 A hot-air balloon flying over Cappadocia, a tourist destination in central Turkey, crashed after colliding with another balloon on Monday, killing a Brazilian passenger and injuring 24 other people, the Anatolian news agency said.

The accident occurred near the city of Nevsehir. Most of the injured were being treated for broken bones but one was in critical condition,

Cappadocia is famous for its geological features called fairy chimneys. Balloon rides are a popular way to see the cone-like formations, created by the erosion of volcanic ash around them. (Writing by Ece Toksabay, editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and Angus MacSwan)