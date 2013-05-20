ISTANBUL May 20 A hot-air balloon flying over
Cappadocia, a tourist destination in central Turkey, crashed
after colliding with another balloon on Monday, killing a
Brazilian passenger and injuring 24 other people, the Anatolian
news agency said.
The accident occurred near the city of Nevsehir. Most of the
injured were being treated for broken bones but one was in
critical condition,
Cappadocia is famous for its geological features called
fairy chimneys. Balloon rides are a popular way to see the
cone-like formations, created by the erosion of volcanic ash
around them.
