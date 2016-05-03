ISTANBUL May 3 Turkey's banking regulator has
given Bank of China permission to set up operations
in Turkey, a senior official told Reuters on Tuesday.
Officials from the regulatory BDDK met on Monday and
discussed the issue, the official said, adding that the bank is
expected to start oprtations within nine months and its
headquarters will be in Istanbul.
Listed in Shanghai and Hong Kong, Bank of China is
one of China's "big five" banks and the world's fifth-largest
lender by assets, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Rival Industrial and Commercial Bank of China,
the world's top lender by assets, already has a presence in
Turkey.
While foreign investor sentiment on Turkey has soured
somewhat after a spate of bomb attacks this year and renewed
fighting between the state and Kurdish militants, the underlying
economy remains relatively robust, thanks in part to a young and
rapidly growing population.
Turkey's economy is expected to grow by 3.5 percent this
year, according to the World Bank.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
David Dolan)