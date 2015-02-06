ISTANBUL Feb 6 The former chief executive of Turkey's Bank Asya said this week's management takeover by regulators was a "temporary situation" and that a capital increase suggested by its former management was currently under evaluation.

Ahmet Beyaz said that while the lender had seen losses and a rise in non-performing loans, this did not mean that the bank would not survive, adding that its balance sheet had started to shrink because of a "smear campaign" against it.

He said Bank Asya's capital adequacy ratio stood at 18 percent in the third quarter of last year.

(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Nick Tattersall)