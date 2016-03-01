ISTANBUL, March 1 Turkey has extended the
"solution process" for troubled Islamic lender Bank Asya
by three months, the deposit insurance fund that owns
the bank said on Tuesday, adding it would be liquidated if a
buyer were not found by the deadline.
The bank was taken over by Turkish authorities last year,
becoming a high-profile casualty in a feud between President
Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose
followers founded the bank.
The bank is now controlled by Turkey's Savings Deposit
Insurance Fund (TMSF), which made the announcement in a
statement on Tuesday, echoing comments made by its chairman last
week.
The fund also said the bank could not be returned to its
original shareholders. Last year the government seized the
assets of Bank Asya, saying its financial structure and
management presented a threat to the financial system.
(Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner and Can Sezer; Writing by
David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)