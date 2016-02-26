BRIEF-Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
ISTANBUL Feb 26 Turkey's authorities plan to sell Islamic lender Bank Asya by May 29 and will liquidate it if they cannot find a buyer, the chairman of the deposit insurance fund said on Friday.
Turkish authorities took over the bank last year, making it a high-profile victim in a feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers founded the bank.
The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), which now controls the bank, is in talks on its sale, TMSF Chairman Sakir Ercan Gul told reporters in Istanbul. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Fitch says Chinese leasing companies' rapid growth set to continue
SEOUL, May 23 South Korea's rapid household debt growth slowed slightly in the March quarter versus a year earlier as some mortgage rates rose, the central bank said on Tuesday.