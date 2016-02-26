ISTANBUL Feb 26 Turkey's authorities plan to sell Islamic lender Bank Asya by May 29 and will liquidate it if they cannot find a buyer, the chairman of the deposit insurance fund said on Friday.

Turkish authorities took over the bank last year, making it a high-profile victim in a feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers founded the bank.

The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), which now controls the bank, is in talks on its sale, TMSF Chairman Sakir Ercan Gul told reporters in Istanbul. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)