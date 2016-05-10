BRIEF-Open Investments plans additional share issue
SAYS PLANS ADDITIONAL SHARE ISSUE OF 30 MILLION SHARES IN OPEN SUBSCRIPTION
ISTANBUL May 10 Turkey's Bank Asya, which was seized by the state last year, will be sold or liquidated by the end of the month, banking watchdog BDDK head Mehmet Ali Akben told reporters on Tuesday.
The state's deposit insurance fund (TMSF), which now owns the bank, is in talks with institutions for sale, Akben said. He said the BDDK would pursue liquidation if a buyer is not found.
Founded by followers of United States-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, Bank Asya is one of more than 20 Gulen-related companies, including some opposition media outlets, that have been targeted in a government crackdown. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)
NEW YORK, May 16 The percentage of U.S. mortgages in the process of foreclosure at the end of the first quarter fell to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2007, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Tuesday.