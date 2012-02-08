Asian perpetual bonds break record, with six months to spare
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
ISTANBUL Feb 8 Turkish lender Bank Asya , which offers non-interest banking services that comply with Islamic law, said on Wednesday it targets asset growth of 15 percent in 2012, and eyes 36 percent growth in retail banking.
The bank also said in a statement that it aims to open 25 branches this year. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay. Editing by Jane Merriman)
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - Perpetual bond sales from Asia's corporate sector surged to an annual record last week, as investors' hunger for yield showed no sign of easing.
Further company coverage: http://bit.ly/2rQuLwy ($1 = 6.7972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)