ISTANBUL Jan 22 Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya has managed liquidity issues after a significant deposit withdrawal occurred amid domestic recent political tension fuelled by a corruption investigation, its chief executive said.

Bank Asya kept its liquidity levels high at the end of last year ahead of U.S. stimulus tapering, helping it to fend off any potential problems, CEO Ahmet Beyaz said in an interview late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ebru Tuncay)