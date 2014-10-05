* Loyal customers shore up bank with deposits
* Central bank was ready to allow use of reserves - sources
* Lawyers expect court cases if regulator seizes bank
ISTANBUL, Oct 5 Selling everything from their
sofas to their wedding rings, Bank Asya clients are battling to
shore up the Turkish lender against what they say is a
government-orchestrated bid to scuttle it.
Social networking sites in Turkey are plastered in notices
from customers trying to raise funds in the form of deposits for
the bank. "Save Bank Asya from sinking!" reads one.
The Islamic lender, which has more than a million
deposit-holding customers and 282 branches, is caught in a power
struggle between President Tayyip Erdogan and Fethullah Gulen,
an Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded the bank.
Erdogan has long accused Gulen - now based in the United
States - of seeking to overthrow him and has pledged to purge
institutions such as the police and judiciary of his supporters.
Their rift has gained intensity since last December's discovery
of a government graft scandal which Erdogan blamed on the
cleric's supporters. Gulen, via his official websites, denied
any involvement.
Seeking to show loyalty to Erdogan, state-owned firms and
institutional depositors earlier in the year withdrew 4 billion
lira ($1.75 billion), or some 20 percent of Bank Asya's total
deposits, according to media reports.
The bank has declined to comment on those figures and
declined to be interviewed by Reuters.
Despite reporting a drop in profits and deposits however,
chief executive Ahmet Beyaz said in an interview with Samanyolu
Haber television on Sept. 16 that the bank had one of the
strongest capital structures in the industry and will
survive.
Bank Asya's capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.35 percent as
of end of June, one of the highest in the sector, and above the
Turkish banking sector's average of 16.3 percent.
Many of its customers are determined to help and so far
their new deposits have kept the bank on its feet.
One 43-year-old who is selling his car to deposit funds in
the bank told Reuters: "I've been a Bank Asya customer since
1999. This smear campaign is an intentional move ... I will
never let them sink my bank."
"My aim is to contribute, even if it's just 1,000 lira. I
want to increase my deposits at the bank," added the man, who
declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the row.
"FAILING BANK"?
Help appears to be coming from other sources too. Several
sources with knowledge of the situation said the central bank
had indicated when the deposit withdrawals started earlier this
year that it would allow Bank Asya to access its reserves to
stave off any liquidity crunch.
The central bank declined to comment.
One of those sources said that the central bank's decision
had angered Erdogan, prime minister til he won a presidential
election in August.
"Erdogan was travelling when that happened. He said he
wanted Bank Asya's keys on his table when he came back," said
the source, who had direct knowledge of the matter and asked not
to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"When he returned and found out that (central bank governor)
Erdem Basci allowed the use of required reserves, he got
furious."
Erdogan has denied any effort to undermine Bank Asya.
"It's being said that there are efforts being made to sink a
bank. There is no work being done to sink a bank. This bank has
already failed," he told business group TUSIAD at a conference
in Istanbul last month, while not mentioning Bank Asya by name.
"But they are trying to keep it afloat with a few buckets of
water ... Shall we repeat past mistakes and keep alive such a
failed financial institution?" he said, referring to Turkey's
previous banking crises.
Pro-government newspapers have carried almost daily reports
on Bank Asya's trouble, portraying it as a failing bank being
propped up by members of Gulen's "Hizmet" (Service) network and
calling for the banking watchdog to intervene.
Bank Asya said in an e-mailed statement on Sept. 5 it would
file a lawsuit against the regulators, arguing their failure to
stop the publication of such reports was a neglect of duty.
Reuters could not determine whether the bank had lodged a
complaint.
Sources close to the bank told Reuters that it was far from
the conditions for any seizure and that even a deterioration in
its financial results would not justify such a move. Beyaz said
in the television interview that no customers had been turned
away despite the bank's troubles and that it was meeting all of
its obligations.
For the regulator to seize a bank - which it could only do
after a long series of precursory steps - the bank would have to
have problems meeting its obligations and paying its depositors.
SHAREHOLDER ACTION?
It is unclear how the current stand-off will be resolved.
But Turkey's main opposition party CHP has warned Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu that he could be responsible for a banking
crisis if the government fails either to resolve any problems at
Bank Asya or halt the campaign against it.
However government officials are at odds over resolution, in
particular the suggestion by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan
made in an interview with Kanal 24 television on Aug. 6 of a
state purchase of Bank Asya, whose shares have seen volatile
trading and regular trading halts on the Istanbul stock exchange
amid uncertainty over its future ownership.
Babacan said state-run Ziraat Bank, which is looking to
launch its own Islamic banking unit, could buy it, but an
advisor to Erdogan then denied such a plan.
Ziraat then said on Aug. 22 in a statement to the Istanbul stock
exchange it had scrapped talks to buy the lender because such an
acquisition would not be in line with Ziraat's priorities.
Bank Asya's attempts earlier this year to form a strategic
partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank also fell through
due to disagreement over pricing.
In the end, it might be up to foreign investors to take
action. One Istanbul lawyer for a top global firm says this
could happen if regulators tried to seize Bank Asya.
Some 54 percent of Bank Asya is listed. Of that, half is
held by foreign investors, according to its chief executive.
Its biggest foreign shareholders are M & G Investment
Management, which holds 3.09 percent, Dimensional Fund Advisor,
which holds 2.53 percent and Norges Bank, which has 1.62
percent. Norges Bank and Dimensional declined to comment on the
current events at the bank, saying their policy was never to
comment on a single company.
M & G did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
Norwegian fund manager Skagen was an investor in Bank Asya
until two weeks ago. When Reuters contacted the fund on Friday,
it said it no longer held shares in the bank and declined to
comment any further on the matter.
The bank's biggest private shareholder is Turkish firm
Ortadogu Tekstil, which owns 4.89 percent. No-one at the company
was available to comment on Friday, which is a public holiday in
Turkey.
However the situation is resolved, Bank Asya's smaller
depositors are for now continuing to do their part.
"I don't approve of what the government has been doing. I
find it very ugly. Whatever your political opinion, it's not
fair," said an Istanbul housewife wearing the Islamic headscarf,
a customer at a Bank Asya branch in the centre of the city.
"I do not have much, but if I could I would deposit more
money into Bank Asya."
(1 US dollar = 2.2814 Turkish lira)
