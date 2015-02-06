ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkey's Bank Asya has endured a
'smear campaign' since a corruption probe surrounding government
ministers unfolded in December 2013, the former CEO of the bank
which was taken over by regulators earlier this week said on
Friday.
Ahmet Beyaz said he had told the regulators that the bank
had insufficient time to prepare documents they were demanding,
adding that their request was not legal and came in early
December with a deadline of Jan. 26. He said the regulators had
refused requests to extend the deadline.
(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ayla Jean Yackley, Writing by
Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Nick Tattersall)