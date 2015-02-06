(Updates with quotes, details, background)
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL Feb 6 The former chief executive of
Turkey's Bank Asya said on Friday he was confident of
regaining management control of the Islamic lender, describing
its takeover by regulators this week amid a political feud as
illegal and temporary.
Ahmet Beyaz told reporters shareholders would sue to regain
control, after regulators seized control of the bank on Tuesday
following a run on deposits and a public battle between
President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah
Gulen, whose followers founded the lender.
"It is very clear, I don't have any doubt ... (that) the
process to change management back will start and our
shareholders will return, and I will start my job again," said
Beyaz, who lost his post after the Banking Regulation and
Supervision Agency (BDDK) said the bank had failed to provide
the information it needed to allow effective supervision.
"I am just waiting, this is a temporary situation."
Most but not all of Bank Asya's 185 partners have fulfilled
a request for information proving their legal and financial
eligibility, Beyaz said. He described the requirement as onerous
and impossible to fulfil in the six weeks or so BDDK had given.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said this week the bank had
failed to meet legal criteria and its takeover was not a
political decision.
Erdogan has accused his one-time ally Gulen of plotting a
coup, after police and prosecutors believed to be sympathetic to
the preacher leaked details of a corruption investigation that
implicated Erdogan, members of his family and four cabinet
ministers in December 2013.
Since then, thousands of police and members of the judiciary
have been purged from their posts. A court has also charged the
heads of Gulen-affiliated media firms with running a criminal
network and government officials have vowed to extradite Gulen
to stand trial for "terrorism."
Police accompanied banking regulators when they descended on
the bank's headquarters this week, in what Beyaz, himself a
former state auditor, said was "an unusual action". Typically
Turkish regulators target insolvent institutions and seize
assets, not simply control of the board, he said.
Beyaz said Bank Asya's had suffered withdrawals but said
this was because of a "smear campaign" it had endured.
Non-performing loans had risen sharply but this did not mean it
would not survive, he said.
He said the management takeover by Turkey's Savings Deposit
Insurance Fund (TMSF), which holds insolvent institutions in
state receivership, would knock confidence in the economy,
leading investors to question the country's commitment to the
rule of law and the stability of its banking sector.
($1 = 2.4310 liras)
(Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Nick
Tattersall and David Holmes)