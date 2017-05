ISTANBUL, July 15 The tender for the sale of Turkey's Bank Asya did not attract any bids, a statement from the TMSF Savings Deposit Insurance Fund said on Friday.

Two of the three parties interested in the sale did not meet the pre-selection criteria, the statement said. A third did meet the criteria but did not submit a bid.

The tender will now be deferred, but no schedule was given. (Reporting by Can Sezer and Ebru Tuncay, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Mark Potter)