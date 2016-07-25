Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
ISTANBUL, July 25 Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) has cancelled the operating rights of Islamic lender Bank Asya as of Friday, Bank Asya said.
Last week, the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund and Capital Markets Board halted activities by the bank, which was founded by followers of U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkish authorities accuse Gulen of orchestrating the failed military coup, a charge he denies.
(Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Sam Holmes)
