BRIEF-Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 bln - WSJ
* Uber's Indonesia rival Go-Jek in talks to raise $1 billion - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2psU3xx
ISTANBUL, April 7 The Turkish banking sector's net profit in the January-February period fell 26.3 percent year-on-year to 3.184 billion lira ($1.51 billion), the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.
The sector's loans rose 32.2 percent from a year earlier to 1.08 trillion lira.
($1 = 2.1135 Turkish Lira) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, April 17 India plans to sell stakes worth $5.4 billion in seven state-run companies during the current financial year as Asia's third-largest economy looks to fund its fiscal deficit amid ramped-up spending on rural areas and infrastructure.