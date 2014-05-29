MIDEAST STOCKS-Cement companies hold back Saudi index, Dubai's Arabtec shines
* Saudi cement sector under pressure from weak Q1, poor outlook
ISTANBUL May 29 The Turkish banking sector's profitability this year will be around 2013 levels, the banking watchdog (BDDK) chairman Mukim Oztekin said on Thursday.
Turkey's banks had a total net profit of 24.73 billion lira ($11.8 billion) at the end of 2013, having recorded a yearly rise of 5.1 percent.
($1 = 2.0997 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
