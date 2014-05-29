ISTANBUL May 29 The Turkish banking sector's profitability this year will be around 2013 levels, the banking watchdog (BDDK) chairman Mukim Oztekin said on Thursday.

Turkey's banks had a total net profit of 24.73 billion lira ($11.8 billion) at the end of 2013, having recorded a yearly rise of 5.1 percent.

($1 = 2.0997 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)