ISTANBUL Jan 30 Turkish banking sector profits are expected to total 26 billion lira ($14.7 billion) in 2013 while loans are seen at 930 billion lira, the Turkish banking association said on Wednesday.

The Turkish banking watchdog BDDK said early in January the banking sector's profits jumped 19 percent to 21.8 billion lira between January and November.

The association also said in a presentation on Wednesday that banking sector deposits were expected to be 925 billion lira and the sector's total assets would be 1.56 trillion lira this year.

($1 = 1.7685 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seltem Iyigun)