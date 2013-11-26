(Adds details)

ISTANBUL Nov 26 Turkey's banking watchdog has proposed curbing consumers' use of credit cards to pay for goods by monthly instalments, the latest attempt by authorities to reduce the nation's dependence on foreign capital.

The moves, which include limits on the volume and number of car loan instalments, are part of efforts to narrow Turkey's current account deficit with the rest of the world, which has left it particularly vulnerable to capital outflows such as foreign investors selling Turkish stocks and bonds.

Under the draft plan, it would no longer be possible to buy food and oil products by instalments, while credit card instalment plans for electronics would be limited to six months, the chairman of the BDDK watchdog, Mukim Oztekin, said in an emailed statement.

Instalment plans for white goods and furniture purchases would be limited to 12 months, according to the draft which would need to be approved by government ministers.

Turkey is among the economies hardest hit this year by talk of major central banks withdrawing the cheap money which investors had diverted into higher-yielding emerging markets.

The government is trying to control rampant consumer loan growth and raise its domestic savings rate from historic lows to narrow a current account gap expected to stand at 7.1 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the year.

Turkey has seen explosive consumption-led growth over the past decade, with per capita wealth almost tripling in nominal terms, but its low savings rate and huge energy deficit have made it heavily dependent on volatile foreign capital flows. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)