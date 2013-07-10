ISTANBUL, July 10 Turkey's banking watchdog has
requested details on banks' foreign exchange transactions at the
start of this week when the central bank sold a record $2.25
billion at currency auctions, senior banking sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
It was not clear why the BDDK had requested the details of
the July 8-9 transactions and the watchdog it was not
immediately available to comment.
The banking sources said the BDDK sent a written request to
banks on Tuesday asking them to provide information including
details on the forex auction bids and for what purpose the
foreign currency was bought.
"They sought all information on when forex was bought, at
what level and by whom on all transactions of more than $2
million," said one bank executive familiar with the subject.
